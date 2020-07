NFTA: man killed in incident involving Metro Rail

BREAKING TONIGHT --A MAN IS DEAD AFTERBEING STRUCK BY ATRAIN IN THE THEATERDISTRICT.GOOD EVENING.RAIL SERVICE HASBEEN SHUT DOWNFOR THE REST OF THENIGHT.THE N-F-T-A GAVE ANUPDATE ON THISSTORY JUST A FEWMINUTES AGO.NIKKI DEMENTRI ISLIVE ON MAIN STREETIN BUFFALO WITHWHAT THEY HAD TOSAY.NFTA POLICE SAY AMAN WAS KILLEDAFTER TRYING TOMOVE BETWEEN RAILCARS EARLIER THISEVENING.I WWNT TO TAKE ALOOK AT THE SCENEHERE.

IT STARTS ATFOUNTAIN PLAZA ANDSTRETCHES DOWN TOTHE METRO TUNNELRIGHT IN FRONT OFSHEAS ALONG MAINSTREET.HERES WHAT WEKNOW...AROUND 8:30 THISEVENING, POLICE SAYA MAN WAS MOVINGBETWEEN RAILCARS..WHERE ITAPPEARS HE WASDRAGGED FOR SOMETIME AND DIED.ITS BELIEVE HEJUMPED ONTO THETRAIN INITIALLY ATFOUNTAIN PLAZA...ANDTHE TRAIN STOPPEDINSIDE THE TUNNEL INFRONT OF SHEASTHEATER ON MAIN.

IT'SUNCLEAR EXACTLYWHO ALERTED THETRAIN OPERATOR THISHAPPENED.POLICE SAY A WITNESSWAS INTERVIEWED.AND THE TRAINOPERATOR ISCURRENTLY BEINGINTERVIEWED AT NFTAHEADQUARTERS.

THE OPERATOR WILL ALSO BE DRUG TESTED. POLICE SAY THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE. THEY ALSO SAID THEY'VE TICKETED RIDERS FOR MOVING BETWEEN RAIL CARS. THE WITNESS WAS ON THE SIDEWALK, AND ACTUALLY OBSERVED THE INDIVIDUAL ATTEMPT TO MOVE BETWEEN THE TWO RAIL CARS, OUR INVESTIGATORS HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THROUGH VIDEO THAT THAT'S WHAT TOOK PLACE THE MAN WHO DIED THIS EVENING HAS YET TO BE IDENTIFIED. THEY DONT KNOW HIS NAME OR AGE AT THIS POINT. POLICE SAY WHEN HE IS, FAMILY WILL BE NOTIFIED. THE NFTA CHIEF SAYS THE METRO WILL BE SHUT DOWN THROUGH THE EVENING AS THIS INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.