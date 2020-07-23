Mortal movie clip - Superpowers

Mortal movie clip featuring Nat Wolff - Superpowers Plot synopsis: Chronicle meets X-Men meets Thor; Mortal is a fantasy adventure epic from the director of Troll Hunter and starring The Fault In Our Star’s Nat Wolff.

Based on ancient Norse Mythology, a young boy must discover the origins of his extraordinary powers before he is captured by authorities hell-bent on condemning him for an accidental murder.

A breath-taking and thrilling origins adventure story about one boy's journey to uncover who, or what, he really is.