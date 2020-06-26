Global  
 

Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: JAMF, LEVI
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At JAMF Holding (JAMF), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Operating Officer John Strosahl bought 7,692 shares of JAMF, for a cost of $26.00 each, for a total investment of $199,992.

So far Strosahl is in the green, up about 49.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.75.

JAMF is trading down about 4.2% on the day Friday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Strosahl in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Christopher J.

McCormick purchased $45,129 worth of Levi Strauss & Co.

(LEVI), purchasing 3,786 shares at a cost of $11.92 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by McCormick in the past year.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Is trading up about 2% on the day Friday.

So far McCormick is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.45.




