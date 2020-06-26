Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: JAMF, LEVI Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: JAMF, LEVI Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At JAMF Holding (JAMF), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Operating Officer John Strosahl bought 7,692 shares of JAMF, for a cost of $26.00 each, for a total investment of $199,992. So far Strosahl is in the green, up about 49.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.75. JAMF is trading down about 4.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Strosahl in the past twelve months. And on Wednesday, Director Christopher J. McCormick purchased $45,129 worth of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), purchasing 3,786 shares at a cost of $11.92 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by McCormick in the past year. Levi Strauss & Co. Is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. So far McCormick is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.45.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: BCLI, PRSP



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: BNED, FIV



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: ED, KODK



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published on June 26, 2020