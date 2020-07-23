Mets Fans Excited For Home Opener

The Cleveland Indians kick off Home Opener at Progressive Field



The Cleveland Indians kick off Home Opener at Progressive Field Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:27 Published 5 hours ago

Empire State Building Lit Blue And Orange For Mets Home Opener



The Empire State Building was shining blue and orange Thursday, anticipating the return of baseball to New York City. The Mets play their home opener at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:16 Published 13 hours ago