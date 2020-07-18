CM Gehlot wants to prove majority in assembly: Randeep Surjewala

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Congress MLAS met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on July 24.

Congress MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot left from Raj Bhawan where they raised slogans and protested over the issue of the convening of Assembly Session.

CM Gehlot has now called a cabinet meeting at 9:30 pm today.

While speaking to media, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Chief Minister wants to prove majority, call Assembly Session on COVID crisis and wants to silence those who say Congress doesn't have majority.

Governor told us he will abide by Constitution.

He gave CM a note that is to be looked into, then Governor will have to follow Article 174 of Constitution." "We believe the Governor.

A state cabinet meeting will be held today at 09:30 pm, the note will be looked into and a reply will be sent to the Governor today itself," he added.

