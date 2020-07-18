CM Gehlot wants to prove majority in assembly: Randeep Surjewala

|
Kalraj Mishra Indian politician
Hope Governor won't act under any pressure, will convene Assembly soon: Ashok GehlotHours after meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure"..
Ready to test 200 MLAs for COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan governor will go by Constitution on calling session, Congress MLAs end sit-inCongress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Friday ended a five-hour dharna at the Raj Bhawan after an assurance from the Governor that he will go by the..
LoP GC Kataria urges Centre to deploy CRPF in Rajasthan
Rajasthan top cop has business interests with key associates of CM Ashok GehlotRajasthan's top cop, Anil Paliwal, who is a trusted officer in chief minister Ashok Gehlot's administration, is seen to be having business interests with..
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
In Delhi to meet Congress high command, not held hostage by BJP, say Rajasthan MLAs of Sachin Pilot campMembers of the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday rebutted chief minister Ashok Gehlot's accusations regarding the MLAs being held hostage by the BJP and said that they..
Randeep Surjewala Indian politician
Congress won't be scared by 'raid raj': Randeep SurjewalaThe Centre has created a 'raid raj' but the Congress won't be scared, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday after the Enforcement..
Journalist Vikram Joshi's murder revealed prevailing 'gunda raj' in UP: Congress
China continues to occupy Depsang planes, Daulat Beg Oldie and undertaking military constructions there: Surjewala
Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly sessionRajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a..
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia GandhiDescribing former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a dedicated Congress leader, AICC President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in..
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths
India agrees for $400 million currency swap with Sri LankaThe development comes as a relief to Sri Lanka amidst COVID-19 and will help in its post-pandemic economic recovery. A currency swap is a transaction in which..
