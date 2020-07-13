Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

|
|
Randeep Surjewala Indian politician
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin PilotThe Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13
Rajasthan State in Northern India
'We have majority': Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis
Amid power tussle, poster war outside Rajasthan Congress officeAbhimanyu Punia, Rajasthan NSUI president said that posters of Sachin Pilot, who is Rajasthan Congress chief were removed by some anti-social elements.
DNA
Indian National Congress Political party in India
UP Vidhan Sabha Speaker dismisses pleas to disqualify Congress MLAs, party to take matter to HC
Congress govt in Rajasthan should go: BJP
IndiaTimes
Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India
Rajasthan political crisis: Busses carrying Congress MLAs leave from CM residence
Rajasthan meeting ends, Congress MLAs head for hotelRajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's official residence here on..
IndiaTimes
Legislative Party
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
I am with Sachin Pilot, says Rajasthan minister Ramesh MeenaRajasthan food and civil supplies minister Ramesh Meena on Monday said that he is with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in the political crisis faced by the..
IndiaTimes
Pilot not joining BJP, CM's back garden not place to prove majority, say sources close to deputy CMThe government headed by Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers and the Chief Minister's back garden is not the place to prove majority, sources close to Deputy..
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Amid Rajasthan crisis, ED, IT raids on people close to GehlotAs the political crisis in Rajasthan was playing out in the open for the Congress, the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams on Monday raided multiple..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crises: Congress MLAs arrive at Hotel Fairmount
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
PM Oli says 'real' Ayodhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is Nepali; BJP rejects claimStoking a potential controversy, embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that the "real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan crisis: Rahul Gandhi's envy causing Congress's destruction, says Uma Bharti"The envy of Rahul Gandhi is causing the destruction of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi does not allow young leaders to flourish. He creates an environment which..
IndiaTimes
BJP stage protest over death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray, calls 12-hr 'bandh' on July 14
|
