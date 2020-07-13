Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan politics said that Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 10 am on July 14.

He said, "To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow.

We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing.

We've requested them to come and discuss the situation.

With a majority of 109 for the Congress Government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter.

They have failed BJP's attempts."