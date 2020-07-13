Global  
 

Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow
Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan politics said that Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 10 am on July 14.

He said, "To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow.

We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing.

We've requested them to come and discuss the situation.

With a majority of 109 for the Congress Government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter.

They have failed BJP's attempts."

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family. On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," Randeep Singh Surjewala added. "I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger," he further stated.

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot

 The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's..
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13 [Video]

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."

'We have majority': Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

'We have majority': Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis

Rajasthan Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis assured that the party has the majority. He said, "There is no number game. The state government had majority, it still has the majority. We have more than the required number. We have 109 MLAs with us."

Amid power tussle, poster war outside Rajasthan Congress office

 Abhimanyu Punia, Rajasthan NSUI president said that posters of Sachin Pilot, who is Rajasthan Congress chief were removed by some anti-social elements.
UP Vidhan Sabha Speaker dismisses pleas to disqualify Congress MLAs, party to take matter to HC [Video]

UP Vidhan Sabha Speaker dismisses pleas to disqualify Congress MLAs, party to take matter to HC

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit rejected Congress party's plea to disqualify two party MLAs. Congress party had petitioned the speaker seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli MLAs Aditi Singh and Harchandpur MLA Rakesh Singh. Congress Legislative Party leader, Aradhana Mishra said, "Assembly Speaker's decision is far from the truth. Evidence provided by us and rules have been overlooked. We will take the matter to High Court."

Rajasthan political crisis: Busses carrying Congress MLAs leave from CM residence [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Busses carrying Congress MLAs leave from CM residence

Buses, carrying Congress MLAs, left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting concluded. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held at CM's residence on July 13 amid Rajasthan political crisis. MLAs boarding the buses showed victory sign. One of the MLAs said, "All is well". Around 107 MLAs attended the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

Rajasthan meeting ends, Congress MLAs head for hotel

 Rajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's official residence here on..
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA

Meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLC) will begin at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at 10.30 am on July 13. While speaking to media, the MLA of Congress, Mahender Chaudhary said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress government in Rajasthan. All our Congress MLAs and our alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, all of them will be attending the meeting of Congress Legislative Party today." On being asked if Sachin Pilot will be attending the Congress CLC meeting today, Chaudhary added, 'Hum toh narazgi hi nahi maante kisi prakaar ki. Everyone will be attending the CLP meeting today."

I am with Sachin Pilot, says Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena

 Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister Ramesh Meena on Monday said that he is with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in the political crisis faced by the..
Pilot not joining BJP, CM's back garden not place to prove majority, say sources close to deputy CM

 The government headed by Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers and the Chief Minister's back garden is not the place to prove majority, sources close to Deputy..
Amid Rajasthan crisis, ED, IT raids on people close to Gehlot

 As the political crisis in Rajasthan was playing out in the open for the Congress, the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams on Monday raided multiple..
Rajasthan political crises: Congress MLAs arrive at Hotel Fairmount [Video]

Rajasthan political crises: Congress MLAs arrive at Hotel Fairmount

Congress MLAs arrived at Hotel Fairmount in Jaipur on July 13 after attending Congress legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence. Around 107 MLAs attended the Congress Legislative Party meeting.

PM Oli says 'real' Ayodhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is Nepali; BJP rejects claim

 Stoking a potential controversy, embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that the "real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan crisis: Rahul Gandhi's envy causing Congress's destruction, says Uma Bharti

 "The envy of Rahul Gandhi is causing the destruction of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi does not allow young leaders to flourish. He creates an environment which..
BJP stage protest over death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray, calls 12-hr 'bandh' on July 14 [Video]

BJP stage protest over death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray, calls 12-hr 'bandh' on July 14

Members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. MLA was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. West Bengal BJP has called 12-hr 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal tomorrow, over the incident. BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on the incident said, "We've demanded CBI probe. We'll meet Home Minister tomorrow. If President gives time, we'll let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal."

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed...
IndiaTimes - Published


Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? [Video]

Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go?

Months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed, now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has been hit by rebellion. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot refused to attend the party's..

Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News

Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi and remained unresponsive to Congress attempts to pacify him even as chief adversary Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, made it..

Rajasthan Transport Minister says 'confident of winning number game in state' | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan Transport Minister says 'confident of winning number game in state' | Oneindia News

Amid the ongoing alleged tussle between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas targeted the Modi government over the current political situation..

