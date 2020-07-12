Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis.

He said, "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum.

If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family.

On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," Randeep Singh Surjewala added.

"I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger," he further stated.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Randeep Surjewala Randeep Surjewala Indian politician

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot

 The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13 [Video]

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Uma Bharti blames Rahul Gandhi for Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Uma Bharti blames Rahul Gandhi for Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National Vice President, Uma Bharti on July 13, accused Rahul Gandhi for political crisis in Rajasthan. She said that Rahul Gandhi is responsible for what's happening now in Rajasthan and whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh. "He doesn't allow young leaders in Congress to grow. He feels that if educated and able leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot get high posts then he'll be left behind".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
PL Punia says 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP', later tweets to clarify mistake [Video]

PL Punia says 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP', later tweets to clarify mistake

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 13, the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and In-charge of Congress party in Chattisgarh, PL Punia spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Everyone knows BJP's attitude towards Congress party. We don't need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected." Later, PL Punia tweets clarification on his statement, 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP'. He added, "It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots' name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA

Meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLC) will begin at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at 10.30 am on July 13. While speaking to media, the MLA of Congress, Mahender Chaudhary said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress government in Rajasthan. All our Congress MLAs and our alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, all of them will be attending the meeting of Congress Legislative Party today." On being asked if Sachin Pilot will be attending the Congress CLC meeting today, Chaudhary added, 'Hum toh narazgi hi nahi maante kisi prakaar ki. Everyone will be attending the CLP meeting today."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan govt crisis: Rahul's envy causing Cong's destruction, says Uma Bharti

 Amid the crisis in the Congress government in neighbouring Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday accused..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state [Video]

Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state

Amid the ongoing alleged tussle between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas targeted the Modi government over the current political situation in the state. Cabinet Minister Khachariyawas said, "The beginning of the end of BJP govt at the Centre will start from Rajasthan. People of Rajasthan want government led by CM Ashok Gehlot to complete its full term. 115 MLAs were with us last night, now 109 are with us. We're winning the number game."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician


Congress Working Committee Congress Working Committee Executive committee of the Indian National Congress


Jaipur Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India

I-T raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan group

 The Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting today

 The Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting on Monday in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they absent themselves..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battle

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the Centre's claim of India's "good position" in its battle against COVID-19.
IndiaTimes

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

Rajasthan govt crisis: MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me, Avinash Pandey says

 "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi to salvage Rajasthan political crisis? Cong leader calls meeting with Sachin Pilot

 Meanwhile, Pilot arrived in Delhi today for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.
DNA

No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visit

 Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that there's no..
DNA

Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Congress' Gujarat unit

 He had joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Sachin Pilot is a 'sincere Congressman', won't quit the party: D K Shivakumar

Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

manpreetkarmuw1

manpreet karmuwal RT @TOIIndiaNews: Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot https://t.co/IoUz1k8pHl 3 minutes ago

ParasKGhelani

Paras K.Ghelani (PG) RT @OfficialShruti: But has he left the party?? Rajasthan political crisis: Doors open for Sachin Pilot, says Congress; legislature party… 10 minutes ago

OfficialShruti

Shruti Dwivedi Official 👁🔺🔴 But has he left the party?? Rajasthan political crisis: Doors open for Sachin Pilot, says Congress; legislature p… https://t.co/F0UnREaj4b 11 minutes ago

AlokBhu89624426

Alok Bhushan When the crisis of this nature hits then waiting with doors open is not the right step.... Congress Leadership shou… https://t.co/fjARWuhd1X 12 minutes ago

ngpathak43

Raja Pathak RT @timesofindia: Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for #SachinPilot Pilot, who is also the president of the sta… 12 minutes ago

VinayPdesai

Vinay P Desai ⁦@RahulGandhi is it ⁩ a political part or Cinema Hall and Surjewala is door keeper/usher? ⁦@MrsGandhi⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/RaSnYsAJoo 24 minutes ago

TVrrma

Tarsem Lal Verma Rajasthan political crisis: Doors open for Sachin Pilot, says Surjewala - The Hindu https://t.co/YcIbHLTDIy 29 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for #SachinPilot Pilot, who is also the president of t… https://t.co/FFSasSfp7t 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Congress on Sachin Pilot vs Gehlot; BJP says internal strife: Latest updates [Video]

Congress on Sachin Pilot vs Gehlot; BJP says internal strife: Latest updates

As the Congress government in Rajasthan battles a crisis, Sachin Pilot's aide has said that the Rajasthan Deputy CM is not joining the BJP. This comes amid speculation that he was scheduled to meet BJP..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News

Rajasthan govt in crisis, Congress says doors open for talks with Sachin Pilot; I-T raids conducted at Ashok Gehlot's aides houses, Congress blames BJP for horse-trading and intimidation; Bengal BJP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies [Video]

Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies

As the crisis in Rajasthan unfolds, Congress leader PL Punia said that Sachin Pilot is now in the BJP. The Congress leader, however, clarified later saying he was speaking about Jyotiraditya Scindia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published