Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot. The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
Rajasthan power tussle: Cong tries to keep its MLAs together; sends Makan, Surjewala as central observers
IndiaTimes
Uma Bharti blames Rahul Gandhi for Rajasthan political crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
PL Punia says 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP', later tweets to clarify mistake
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07Published
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32Published
Rajasthan govt crisis: Rahul's envy causing Cong's destruction, says Uma Bharti. Amid the crisis in the Congress government in neighbouring Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday accused..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
I-T raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan group. The Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting today. The Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting on Monday in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they absent themselves..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battle. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the Centre's claim of India's "good position" in its battle against COVID-19.
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan govt crisis: MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me, Avinash Pandey says. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi to salvage Rajasthan political crisis? Cong leader calls meeting with Sachin Pilot. Meanwhile, Pilot arrived in Delhi today for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.
DNA
No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visit. Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that there's no..
DNA
Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Congress' Gujarat unit. He had joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
DNA
