Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA

Meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLC) will begin at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at 10.30 am on July 13.

While speaking to media, the MLA of Congress, Mahender Chaudhary said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress government in Rajasthan.

All our Congress MLAs and our alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, all of them will be attending the meeting of Congress Legislative Party today." On being asked if Sachin Pilot will be attending the Congress CLC meeting today, Chaudhary added, 'Hum toh narazgi hi nahi maante kisi prakaar ki.

Everyone will be attending the CLP meeting today."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

Rajasthan govt crisis: Cong claims support of 109 MLAs

 Hours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority,..
IndiaTimes
Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore [Video]

Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'. He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal battle internally, why they are bothering people.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Reference in FIR to Dy CM riled his camp, revealed rift

 The ongoing rift between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has been a poorly kept secret within the state Congress, but it has come out in..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Rajasthan govt crisis: MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me, Avinash Pandey says

 "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battle

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the Centre's claim of India's "good position" in its battle against COVID-19.
IndiaTimes
CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes [Video]

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said, "Gehlot ji has the majority. We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact." The meeting was called after the crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. According to sources, around 75 MLAs including ministers were present in the meeting at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence. Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 Independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Madhya Pradesh CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministries

 Eleven days after expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers, with BJP MP..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot likely to be sacked from Congress but won't join BJP: Sources

 Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot while BJP has hinted that he's unlikely to join the saffron party.
DNA

Legislative Party Legislative Party


Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

I-T raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan group

 The Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls :Rajasthan Congress in-charge

 Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to..
IndiaTimes

Indiscipline will not be tolerated, says Rajasthan Congress chief Avinash Pandey

 The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has made it clear that it will not tolerate any indiscipline in the party.
DNA

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis: Govt is stable, all Congress MLAs in touch with me, State in-charge Avinash Pande

The BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, but will not succeed in...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

tanwer_m

Tarique Anwer RT @GetNewsd: BSP turned Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha claimed he was offered money to switch sides last night but he declined to reveal who… 6 minutes ago

anilscribe

ANIL DUBEY #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis: possible scenarios in Gehlot vs Pilot fight -Will #AshokGehlot survive rebellion by his… https://t.co/wkaY0XcszF 13 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd BSP turned Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha claimed he was offered money to switch sides last night but he declined to r… https://t.co/TWGazw3Vpf 14 minutes ago

AdritaDutta7

Adrita Dutta RT @the_hindu: #RajasthanPolitics | Ministers and MLAs gathering at Chief Minister's official residence in Jaipur. CLP meeting will formall… 15 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd PL Punia, Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh, tweets clarification on his statement, “#SachinPilot is now in BJP.”… https://t.co/A9QqYENTPM 19 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #RajasthanPolitics | Ministers and MLAs gathering at Chief Minister's official residence in Jaipur. CLP meeting wil… https://t.co/GpvawZiCme 30 minutes ago

being_deshbhakt

Deepak shah🕉️🇮🇳 RT @indiatvnews: Pilot not above other MLAs, will have to face action in case of indiscipline: Avinash Pandey #AvinashPandey #RajasthanPol… 44 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd #Sachinpilot is now in BJP: Chattisgarh Congress In-charge PL Punia https://t.co/VkqtKsbbFM https://t.co/1vSKC1IwSC 51 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan Cong to hold legislature party meeting, issues whip to MLAs [Video]

Rajasthan Cong to hold legislature party meeting, issues whip to MLAs

Amid deepening political crisis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress legislators. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that the party has issued a whip to mandate the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13 [Video]

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge

The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12. Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting. After the meeting he said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published