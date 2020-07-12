Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA

|
Rajasthan govt crisis: Cong claims support of 109 MLAsHours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority,..
IndiaTimes
Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore
Reference in FIR to Dy CM riled his camp, revealed riftThe ongoing rift between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has been a poorly kept secret within the state Congress, but it has come out in..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan govt crisis: MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me, Avinash Pandey says"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battleCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the Centre's claim of India's "good position" in its battle against COVID-19.
IndiaTimes
CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes
Madhya Pradesh CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministriesEleven days after expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers, with BJP MP..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot likely to be sacked from Congress but won't join BJP: SourcesCongress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot while BJP has hinted that he's unlikely to join the saffron party.
DNA
I-T raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan groupThe Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls :Rajasthan Congress in-chargeAhead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to..
IndiaTimes
Indiscipline will not be tolerated, says Rajasthan Congress chief Avinash PandeyThe ruling Congress in Rajasthan has made it clear that it will not tolerate any indiscipline in the party.
DNA
