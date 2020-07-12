Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge

The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12.

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting.

After the meeting he said, "Congress government is strong and we will fight against them (who attempt to destabilise the state government".

The crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress heightened on July 12 with party veteran and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot involved in a power tussle, with the CM blaming the BJP for attempting to topple the state government by poaching MLAs.

A meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at Gehlot's residence at 10:30 am on July 13.