Sachin Pilot sacked as Dy CM and State chief, what's next in Rajasthan political crisis? | Oneindia

Sachin Pilot sacked as Dy CM and State chief, what's next in Rajasthan political crisis?
The Congress government in Rajasthan is on the brink as rebel leader Sachin Pilot was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and removed as state party chief after he skipped a second meeting of MLAs today.

Two ministers who have joined him in his revolt have also been dropped.

Sachin Pilot was "ensnared" by the BJP to bring down the Congress government in Rajasthan, said the party, announcing his expulsion from the cabinet.

Sachin Pilot, whose demands reportedly included Chief Ministership, seems set to be the next high-profile exit after Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Following the Congress Legislative Party meet, a press conference was addressed by Randeep Singh Surjewala, wherein he said, Sachin Pilot, along with some other ministers have teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is clearly aimed at toppling the Rajasthan government.

He said that Several leaders of the Congress party have tried to speak with Sachin Pilot, but to no vain and there was no response from Pilot.

THis as Rebel Sachin Pilot skipped the second meeting today of Rajasthan MLAs after the Congress invited him last night to come and sort out the dispute

