Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:52s
Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match
Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match | Brad Galli has more

Jake Paul to Fight Nate Robinson in Undercard for Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr Bout

Jake Paul to Fight Nate Robinson in Undercard for Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr Bout Former NBA player Nate Robinson will fight YouTube star Jake Paul as the undercard for the Mike...
The Wrap - Published

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition bout

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight against...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ESPNTMZ.comAl JazeeratalkSPORTDeutsche Welle


Mike Tyson reveals why he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr for FREE: ‘Nobody has to ever worry about me getting rich’

Mike Tyson claims he won’t receive a penny from his boxing comeback as his purse will all go to...
talkSPORT - Published


Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition [Video]

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition

The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on September 12th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
54-year-old Mike Tyson agrees to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match [Video]

54-year-old Mike Tyson agrees to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match

54-year-old former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring against four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout on Sept. 12

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:55Published