Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition

The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on September 12th.

54-year-old Mike Tyson agrees to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match [Video]

54-year-old Mike Tyson agrees to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match

54-year-old former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring against four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout on Sept. 12

Mike Tyson to make boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in September exhibition clash

 Mike Tyson will make his return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, the former world heavyweight champion confirmed on Thursday...
Mike Tyson returning to boxing with eight-round exhibition vs. Roy Jones Jr. Sept. 12

 Mike Tyson, 54, who has not fought professionally since June 11, 2005, is scheduled to take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in Southern California.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comAl JazeeraNew Zealand HeraldtalkSPORTWorldNewsDaily StarDeutsche WelleThe Wrap


