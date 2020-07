Guys Try to Retrieve Ball From Fenced Park Guarded By Dog

These guys accidentally shot their ball into a park that was guarded by a dog.

When one guy jumped in to retrieve the ball he caught the attention of the dog and started to chase him.

Meanwhile, another guy jumped in from the other end of the fence, causing the dog to change his direction.

They repeated this little game with the dog, till one of them successfully got the ball and jumped back after a close shave.