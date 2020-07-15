Netflix Renews 'Outer Banks' for Second Season | THR News

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' to Bypass Traditional Theatrical Route, Taraji P. Henson Teams With Fox for Untitled 'Empire' Spinof



'Bill & Ted Face the Music' will bypass a traditional theatrical route, Netflix's drama 'The Crown' is planning a second pause ahead of its third and final cast change and Fox is teaming back up with.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:09 Published 22 hours ago

'The Crown' Takes Second Pause Between Seasons Four and Five | THR News



Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' is planning a second pause ahead of its third and final cast change. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:39 Published 1 day ago