Mariah's Memoir Has Eminem Stressed

Mariah Carey and Eminem dated in 2001.

Carey is publishing a memoir this year.

According to sources close to Eminem, Carey's memoir has him "scared to death." Yahoo!

News reports that Eminem is worried she'll dish about their sex life.

"Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey," a source tells Us Weekly.

“Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say sh*t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover." Apparently, the rapper "has always been very insecure" about his inadequate size and sexual performance problems.