Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sue Paparazzi Over Drone Shots Of Baby Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a new lawsuit after paparazzi took invasive photos of baby Archie in the backyard of their L.A.
Home and attempted to sell them.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR NewsThe couple allege drones and helicopters have been deployed by paparazzi to take unlawful photos of them and their 14-month-old son in the privacy of their residence.
Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy LawsuitElle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy LawsuitThe couple claims the pictures were taken by drone above their home. Jasmine Viel reports.