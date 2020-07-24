Opening Day for the Orioles

BIRDS FANS.

IT IS OPENINGNIGHT FOR THE ORIOLES.

THE OGET THIS CONDENSED SEASONUNDERWAY IN BOSTON.

WMA━2NEWS SHAWN STEPNER GETS UREADY.From a marathon to a sprint.Birds baseball begins tonightlike never before.

Itone of just 60 tonight as theOrioles get off the blocks ithis condensed 2020 season.Chris Davis: It's different.It's a lot to take in.

After acouple of down years 2020 is achance for Chris Davis to gethis career back on track.Chris Davis: opening day isalways special because itsignifies the start of a newseason.

Gives you a chance tostart over and rewrite thelast few chapters of yourstory whether that's good orbad.

For Austin Hays its hisfirst Opening Day in the bigs.HeOrioles Outfielder: veryexcited that we're going to beable to go out on a field andplay a game that matters.Veteran lefty Tommy Milonegets the start.

Inside fanlessFenway.

Tommy Milone, OriolesPitcher: i'm going to go outthere and you're not going tosee anybody in the seatsbesides a couple players thatare in the stands.

It's goingto be different.

Opening dayis an honor and something tolook forward to.

Ready to getgoing.

Things get going atFenway Park tonight at 7:35.After this evening the Oplay two afternoon gamesagainst the Red Sox thisweekend.

The home opener atOriole Park, Wednesday nightagainst Miami.

Shawn Stepner,WMA━2 News.AS THE BIRDS GET READY T