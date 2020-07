Friday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update

ALLOWING THE SPITTING OFSUNFLOWER SEEDS, PEANUT SHELLS,OR TOBACCO.CHEWING GUM IS ALLOWED.PITCHERS WILL HAVE A WET RAG INTHEIR BACK POCKETS TO USE FORMOISTURE INSTEAD OF LICKINGTHEIR FINGERS ON THE MOUND.HERE’S THE LATEST COVID-19 CASENUMBERS.MISSOURI IS REPORTING MORE THAN1600 NEW CASES SINCE YESTERDAYTHE STATE’S HIGHEST DAILYINCREASE YET.KANSAS IS REPORTING MORE THANNEW CASES SINCE WEDNESDAY WITH1000 51 NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS AND18 NEW DEATHS.THAT’S THE BIGGEST JUMP SINCEMID-MAY.THE PERCENTAGE OF POSITIVE CASESIN KANSAS IS UP TO 11%.MISSOURI IS AT 9.8%.THE ROLLING 7-DAY AVERAGE OFPOSITIVE CASES IS SAID TO BE ONEOF THE BEST WAYS TO TRACK THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS.THE KANSAS HEALTH SECRETARY SAYSTHE STATE IS HEADING IN THEWRONG DIRECTION.DR. LEE NORMAN IN A TWEET THISAFTERNOON PLEADING FOR PEOPLEWEAR A MASK, WASH THEIR HANDS,AND STAY AWAY FROM BIGGATHERINGS.FIX THIS SO SCHOOLS OPEN SAFELY.KRIS: THE KANSAS CITY, MISSOURISCHOOL DISTRICT WON’T OPEN-UPUNTIL AFTER LABOR DAY.THE BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TOPUSH THE START DATE TO SEPTEMBER8.THE DISTRICT WILL START WITHDISTANCE LEARNING MOVING SLOWLYTO IN-PERSON CLASSES WHEN IT’SSAFE.TEACHERS WILL MEET WITH FAMILIESOUTSIDE AUGUST 17 THROUGH THE28TH TO PASS OUT DEVICES ANDTALK ABOUT DISTANCE LEARNI