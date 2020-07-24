Diversifying the way teachers teach history

Governor Tony Evers is asking for educators help in diversifying the way Wisconsin schools teach history.

HOW TEACHERS TEACH... WAS THETOPIC OF A VIRTUAL SUMMITTODAY.THE WISCONSIN PUBLICEDUCATION NETWORK SUMMERSUMMIT TACKLED ALL THINGSEDUCATION INCLUDING HOWCURRENT EVENTS ARE RESHAPINGTHE CLASSROOM.SHAUN GALLAGHERTELLS US WHAT THE NEXTGENERATION OF EDUCATION WILLLOOK LIKE.FOR YEARS, HISTORY BOOKS ANDOTHER CLASSES HAD A PARTICULARFOCUS.

IT WAS THROUGH THE LENSOF STRAIGHT, WHITE MEN ANDTHEIR IMPACT ON THE HISTORYBOOKS.

BUT NOW EDUCATORS ARETAKING A CONSTRUCTIVE LOOK ATHOW THEY CAN DIVERSIFY THEEDUCATION FOR THE NEXT G?ENERATION.

We know we need tolook to you, folks inprofession, to meet thesechallenges ahead.GOVERNOR TONYEVERS KICKED OFF THE WEBINARBY PUTTING OUT THIS CALL TOEDUCATORS.NOT ONLY ARE THEYDEALING WITH ISSUES FROM THEPANDEMIC IN THE COMING SCHOOLYEAR, BUT ALSO TAKING A HARDLOOK AT THE EDUCATION SYSTEMAND THEIR CURRICULA.somet?imes people say, publicschools are failing.

Nothey're not failing, they'resystemically being failed.ANGELA LANG, WITH BLACKLEADERS ORGANIZINGCOMMUNITIES, FOCUSED ON THEROLE EDUCATION CAN PLAY INCREATING A STRONG DEMOCRACY.if they don't know how ademocracy is supposed tofunction, hwo to get invovledand advvocate for themselves,they remove themselves.

If weare removing ourselves, it canhardly become a robustdemocracy.

CHARLES FRANKLINWHO IS THE DIRECTOR FORMARQUETTE LAW SCHOOL POLLS,ALSO POINTED OUT, THIS WILLHELP IN UNDERSTANDING VIEWSFROM THE OTHER SIDE FROM AYOUNG AGE.

There's a strongtendency to generalize thatmajority view is universalview and not hear enough fromdissenting views8 peopel attalbe, how many holddissenting views?

3 maybe 2.but the idea we just assumepeoplle hodl the majoirtyposition, and that's buildinga voice, even miniority isvery helpful.

SCHOOL DISTRICTACROSS THE COUNTY NOW LOOKINGTO CHANGE THE WAY THEY TEACH.IN THE LA CROSSE SCHOOLDISTRICT, TEACHERS POINTS TONEW PROGRAMS LIKE HASHTAG WHOKNEW?THEY MAKE POSTERSHIGHLIGHTING A PERSON WHODOESN'T USUALLY COME UP INHISTORY.we're hoping that byhighlighting the achievementswho are not straight whitemen, that we can raiseawareness that, yeah the stuffyou see on TV is maybe justreal stereotypical, realprejudicial, what if you knewthis?

Or looked at thishopefully we can change somehearts and minds that way.we're trying for.

THE WHO KNEWPOSTER BE SEEN HERE INMILWAUKEE.

MR. HAVLICEK SAYSBOUNCE MILWAUKEE REACHED OUTTO THEM TO SEE IF THEY COULDGET SOME OF THE POSTERS TO PUTUP IN THEIR BUSINESS.

IT'SSOMETHING HE WELCOMES, ASTHEY'LL SHARE THIS WITH ANYONEWHO WANTS TO BE A PART OF IT.IN MILWAUKEE, SG, TMJ-4 NEWS.