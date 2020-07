Man dies after jumping in Bellagio Fountains Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:41s - Published 1 day ago Man dies after jumping in Bellagio Fountains Las Vegas police say a man drowned after going for a swim in the world-famous Bellagio Fountains. Astrid Mendez reporting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS FRIDAY -- POLICE ARESENDING OUT A REMINDER THATIT'S NEVER SAFE TO JUMPINTO ANY BODY OF WATER ON THELAS VEGAS STRIP.THIS MORNING POLICE SAY AMAN DID JUST THAT....JUMPINGINTO THE BELLAGIO FOUNTAINS ANDDROWNING.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ IS LIVE AT THE BELLAGIOWHERE THIS HAPPENED IN FRONT OFA NUMBER OF WITNESSESASTRID?A VERY SAD SITUATION HERE.AROUND TEN THIS MORNING---A MANBETWEEN 40 AND 50 YEARS OLDDROWNED AFTER JUMPING INTO THEFOUNTAIN AND VISIBLY STRUGGLINGIN THE MIDDLE OF THE WATER.WITNESSES FROM THEIR HOTELROOMS AND OTHERS OUTSIDE INFRONT OF THE FOUNTAIN--- SAWTHE WHOLE THING UNFOLD.WE TALKED TO ONE WOMAN WHOCALLED 9- 1-1." HE STARTED YELLING HELP, HELPAND SO I STARTED YELLING YOU'RESO CLOSE KEEP SWIMMING,YOU'RESO CLOSE JUST KICK, ANDHE STARTED YELLING AGAIN FORHELP, SO I CALLED 911 AND, HESTARTED TO GO UNDER AND WE RANCLOSER TO SEE AND SOMEONEJUMPED AFTER HIM BUT HE WADALREADY UNDERWATER.ANOTHER TOURIST TRIED TO HELPTHE MAN, BUT POLICE SAY HE WASNOT ABLE TOGET VERY FAR.THE MAN HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIEDYET AND THIS DROWNING IS UNDERINVESTIGATION.WE'LL HAVE MORE DETAILS ON OURLATER SHOWS.AM13ANTHE STATE'S UNEMPLOYMENT AGENCYIS RELEASING NEW NUMBERS.





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Man drowns in Bellagio fountains in front of tourists: Las Vegas police A man drowned in front of tourists in Las Vegas after jumping into the famous fountains outside the...

CTV News - Published 6 hours ago





Tweets about this