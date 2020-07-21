Global  
 

Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta Braves
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:15s - Published
It's been a long wait, but baseball is back in New York City.

The Mets opened up their 2020 season Friday against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

