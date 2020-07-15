COVID-19: Portuguese club CD Aves in crisis as coronavirus wreaks financial havoc

|
Portugal country in southwestern Europe
Alleged ‘Football Leaks’ hacker released from custodyLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese media reports say Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials,..
WorldNews
Portugal anti-racism rally: Anger at shooting of Black actor
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Portugal Visa Processing Tips - 3 Things to Know About Getting Your Visa ApprovedWhen it comes to the process of getting your Portugal visa processed, there are some things that you want to be aware of. By knowing these tips and guidelines,..
WorldNews
One killed and at least 50 people injured in high speed train derailment in PortugalA high-speed train and a maintenance machine crashed on Friday in Portugal's...
WorldNews
Coimbra train crash: One dead after train derails in PortugalThe high-speed train collided with a maintenance machine in Soure in the region of Coimbra.
BBC News
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
'Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands'CHENNAI: The two most valuable clubs in all of world football play in La Liga, according to the 2020 Brand Finance Football report. For the second year in a row,..
WorldNews
'Unfeasible' to re-sign Neymar during Covid-19 pandemic, says Barca presidentIt is "unfeasible" for Barcelona to re-sign Neymar from Paris St-Germain in the current economic climate, says the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
BBC News
"Man City? Sergi Roberto isn't planning to leave Barca"Sergi Roberto's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, denied that his player is planning on leaving the Camp Nou after Man City showed interest in the versatile Barca..
WorldNews
Saturday's football gossip: Chelsea close to Havertz dealBarcelona want Man City defender, Chelsea close in on Havertz deal, Arsenal could swap Guendouzi for Coutinho, plus more.
BBC News
Arsenal offered chance to sign Philippe Coutinho for just £9million in Barcelona player swap dealThe Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Barcelona’s..
WorldNews
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
Ferran Torres: Man City sign Valencia wingerManchester City complete the signing of Spain Under-21 winger Ferran Torres from La Liga side Valencia.
BBC News
Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:39Published
Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:37Published
