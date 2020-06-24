Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood studio's online convention to pay tribute to former President Kalam
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Hollywood studio's online convention to pay tribute to former President Kalam

Hollywood studio's online convention to pay tribute to former President Kalam

Pink Jaguars Entertainment, Hollywood Media and Film Production Company based in Los Angeles, USA on July 25 inaugurated "Mission Kalam", an online zoom convention to pay tribute to late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Eminent personalities from various fields will be sharing window with those who travelled with Dr. Kalam for decades.

"Today we announce Mission Kalam, celebrating life of Dr Kalam through eminent individuals who have travelled with him in many years," said Suvarna Pappu, Managing Director, Pink Jaguars Entertainment (USA).

Director Jagadeesh Daneti, said he wish to bring millions of his fans and followers together to perform "Kalam Anthem" online on October 15th 2020, by involving dignitaries from India and USA.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Scientist and 11th President of India


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Oliver Stone: ‘I realised the cocaine wasn’t helping my writing’

 It is mid-morning in Los Angeles. Oliver Stone is rooting through drawers and messing with his smartphone. Apparently he has to take a photograph of his passport..
WorldNews

Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama’s podcast debut

 In the premiere episode, the former first lady and her husband will hold an intimate conversation about community LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first guest of..
WorldNews
Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie [Video]

Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles afterdrones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday claimsan unnamed individual photographed Archie at their home during lockdown. Thecouple are claiming the pictures were an invasion of privacy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News

Kanye West announced on the Fourth of July that he plans to run for president in 2020.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:19Published
Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Obama joins Biden for fundraiser [Video]

Obama joins Biden for fundraiser

Former president Barack Obama joins his former second-in-command for an online event. This is the first time the two have reuntied for the 2020 election cycle.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published