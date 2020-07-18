AR Rahman says there is a gang working against him in Bollywood & more news | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 minutes ago AR Rahman says there is a gang working against him in Bollywood & more news | Oneindia News Covid-19 testing hits record high, India tests 4.20 lakh samples a day; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he will even go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, picket Prime Minister's house if needed to demand Assembly session; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram Temple ceremony preparation; Rapeaccused bishop Franco Mulakkal seeks to end rapecase against him; FBI finds Chinese researchers, students with army links; Dil Bechara music composer AR Rahman says there is a gang working against him in Bollywood and more news #ARRahman #CovidTesting #RamTemple 0

