AR Rahman says there is a gang working against him in Bollywood & more news | Oneindia News
Covid-19 testing hits record high, India tests 4.20 lakh samples a day; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he will even go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, picket Prime Minister's house if needed to demand Assembly session; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram Temple ceremony preparation; Rapeaccused bishop Franco Mulakkal seeks to end rapecase against him; FBI finds Chinese researchers, students with army links; Dil Bechara music composer AR Rahman says there is a gang working against him in Bollywood and more news #ARRahman #CovidTesting #RamTemple

