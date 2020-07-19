Coronavirus impact on the stock market this week

|
A money alert- u-s stocks are down after friday's close.
All three major indices are off just shy of one percent.
That's amid worries about the economic recovery ... and rising tensions between the u-s and china.
In the dow ... intel is friday's worst performer after it announced a delay in its seven-nanometer chip.
Joining us now is mary lago from the ferguson wellman.
Mary, thanks for being here with us today.
-how did the market handle the continued increase in covid cases this week?
-initial jobless claims were up this week.
Is unemployment expected to get better or worse?
-intel released earnings this week.
Nike reported job cuts this week.
How have their stocks reacted?
