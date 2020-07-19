Global  
 

Coronavirus impact on the stock market this week
Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Coronavirus impact on the stock market this week

Coronavirus impact on the stock market this week

Brian Morton talks with Ferguson Wellman Executive VP about the impact the coronavirus is having on the stock market.

A money alert- u-s stocks are down after friday's close.

All three major indices are off just shy of one percent.

That's amid worries about the economic recovery ... and rising tensions between the u-s and china.

In the dow ... intel is friday's worst performer after it announced a delay in its seven-nanometer chip.

Joining us now is mary lago from the ferguson wellman.

Mary, thanks for being here with us today.

-how did the market handle the continued increase in covid cases this week?

-initial jobless claims were up this week.

Is unemployment expected to get better or worse?

-intel released earnings this week.

Nike reported job cuts this week.

How have their stocks reacted?




