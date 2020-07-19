Brian Morton talks with Ferguson Wellman Executive VP about the impact the coronavirus is having on the stock market.

Coronavirus impact on the stock market this week

A money alert- u-s stocks are down after friday's close.

All three major indices are off just shy of one percent.

That's amid worries about the economic recovery ... and rising tensions between the u-s and china.

In the dow ... intel is friday's worst performer after it announced a delay in its seven-nanometer chip.

Joining us now is mary lago from the ferguson wellman.

Mary, thanks for being here with us today.

-how did the market handle the continued increase in covid cases this week?

-initial jobless claims were up this week.

Is unemployment expected to get better or worse?

-intel released earnings this week.

Nike reported job cuts this week.

How have their stocks reacted?