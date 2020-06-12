NCAA implements 3-on-3 overtime format for men's and women's ice hockey

Following regulation in men's and women's ice hockey games, a five-minute 3-on-3 sudden victory overtime period will occur to potentially determine a winner.

College hockey for this upcoming season in both men's and women's games.

The n-c-a-a playing rules oversight panel approved the change to three-on- three sudden victory in overtime situations for all divisions of play.

Under the new rule - if teams are tied at the end of regulation - they will play an extra five-minute three- on-three frame.

In regular season play - if no team scores in the overtime period - the game will result in a tie.

In conference games or tournaments - a three-player shootout can be used to determine extra points or advancement.

Previously - the n-c- a-a had a five-minute five-on-five sudden victory overtime period.

This past year for utica college in the u-c-h-c - a second three-on-three overtime period and - if necessary - a shootout was played to determine extra standings points.

The n-c-a-a has also adopted new face- off and handshake policies for the upcoming season.