Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NCAA implements 3-on-3 overtime format for men's and women's ice hockey
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
NCAA implements 3-on-3 overtime format for men's and women's ice hockey

NCAA implements 3-on-3 overtime format for men's and women's ice hockey

Following regulation in men's and women's ice hockey games, a five-minute 3-on-3 sudden victory overtime period will occur to potentially determine a winner.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

College hockey for this upcoming season in both men's and women's games.

The n-c-a-a playing rules oversight panel approved the change to three-on- three sudden victory in overtime situations for all divisions of play.

Under the new rule - if teams are tied at the end of regulation - they will play an extra five-minute three- on-three frame.

In regular season play - if no team scores in the overtime period - the game will result in a tie.

In conference games or tournaments - a three-player shootout can be used to determine extra points or advancement.

Previously - the n-c- a-a had a five-minute five-on-five sudden victory overtime period.

This past year for utica college in the u-c-h-c - a second three-on-three overtime period and - if necessary - a shootout was played to determine extra standings points.

The n-c-a-a has also adopted new face- off and handshake policies for the upcoming season.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UCHC postpones conference play potentially delaying Utica College men's and women's ice hockey seaso [Video]

UCHC postpones conference play potentially delaying Utica College men's and women's ice hockey seaso

Utica College men's and women's ice hockey teams will be allowed to schedule non-conference games before delayed conference play begins, if conditions allow. No conference games will take place in the..

Credit: WKTVPublished
Pioneers men's ice hockey tops nation in NCAA Division III attendance for 14th straight season [Video]

Pioneers men's ice hockey tops nation in NCAA Division III attendance for 14th straight season

With an average of 3,394 fans in attendance per game at home, Utica College again led the nation for the highest in DIII.

Credit: WKTVPublished