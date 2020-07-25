Perry virtual race helps small businesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- The city of Perry created a unique way for people to support local businesses during the pandemic.

On july 11th ... driving on georgia highway 11.

Officers arrested and charged him with theft by taking.

The city of perry created a unique way ... for people to support local businessesthe pa'n lewis show us the impact so far.

0:31 1:10 "whatever we can do to support them, whether it be now or planning for the future, that's what we're here to do."

The perry main street program partnered with the city this week to create the run big -- shop small, virtual race to support small local businesses.

Participants were given a t-shirt made by a local store, a bag full of coupons and discount cards, and information about businesses.

Cheri roberts, the customer service manager at the casserole shop, says the virtual race has given the shop a boost in business already.

"we've had a lot more traffic on the street, and people coming in.

We've had so many people come in recently who have never even heard of us."

Roberts says downtown businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"well i know a lot of people had to close.

They had to shut down for everything going on just to keep everyone safe.

So there was a good few months where it was just very slow out here."

All of the proceeds go towards creating an emergency fund for perry businesses to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

Main street coordinator, haley bryant, says although this fundraiser is over, there are other ways to support small businesses.

"yeah you can sign up for a virtual 5k right, and go to support those downtown perry businesses but at the end of the day, shop local right?

Supporting those businesses, being an advocate for them, sharing their things on social media, buying a gift card, stopping in and saying hi.

I just think the most important thing is to support that local economy."

In perry, peyton lewis, 41nbc news.

The main street program is planning another