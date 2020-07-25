Deadline approaches for Anthem and Parkview Health to come to an agreement

Many families in Northeast Indiana fear the two sides will be unable to make a deal before July 28, which will mean higher cost for those with Anthem insurance.

Unless an agreement is reached before tuesday..anthem-insured patients will become out-of- network at parkview health facilities.that means higher costs and lower accessibility for health care to many in northeast indiana.fox 55's jeremy masukevich shares how people in the community say they'll be affected if a deal is not made.

Nat ashley we are kind of waiting because we have always loved parkview.

So the thought of having to leave is sad for us.ashley leff is one of many in northeast indiana with anthem blue cross blue shield as her family's insurance provider.lower third: ashley leff, anthem-insured fort wayne resident sot ashley we have four kids and two of them have special conditions and right now we are waiting on our six month old to get some testing done for a possible condition she has.nat ashley 55:27we are concerned how we are going to go forward with this now because its through parkviewunless the two sides agree on a new deal before wednesday ...anthem-insured patients will become out-of- network at all parkview health facilities ... meaning those with anthem will see higher costs at parkview health facilities.sot tessa 1:28my doctor has delivered both of my boys and she knows my medical history.

Trying to find a new provider that can give me that same kind of feeling, that almost family type feel that she gives me, is really hard because i don't know any other providers.both tessa cairl and lyndsi herschberger say they have built a rapport with their physicians at parkview a relationships that will be hard to replace.sot lyndsi 2:08 its kind of stressful because what if something happens and my kid needs to be seen.

Theres steps that need to be taken in order to get to get to that point.

Hershberger says introducing her son with special needs to a new provider outside of parkview could set back the progress that he has made in development.nat lyndsi 1:20i have already been researching doctors and providers having to see who is closest to us.

That means the closest hospital not with parkview will be out of reachsot lyndsi 00:14if they can't come to an agreement then we have to travel all the way to lutheran which is 45 minutes to an hour away from us.both anthem and parkview health provided written statements on the negotiations today.

And both sides say there is daily back and forth communication trying to come to an agreement sot tessa 4:02 3:52its really just a guessing game of whats going to happen.

We really didn't expect to get close to he deadline.

Anthem and parkview are such big names that you wouldn't think they would cut ties.

Were all just kinda in the same boat of trying to figure where to go from here.

Who to trust with our kids and our own health.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news