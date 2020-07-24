CDC: People With 'Mild' COVID-19 Still Feel Symptoms For Weeks On End

Just because you're considered to have a mild case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, it doesn't mean you're getting a free ride.

That's because according to the CDC, 35% of 292 people surveyed said they still didn't feel like their old selves even two to three weeks after testing positive.

According to CNN, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say older people were more likely to feel prolonged symptoms. However, the CDC says even young adults without underlying conditions reported feeling unwell for a long period of time.

The news comes as more than 4.1 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the United States, more than 145,700 people have died from it.