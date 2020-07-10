Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opposing Protests Gather In Shaler Township
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Opposing Protests Gather In Shaler Township

Opposing Protests Gather In Shaler Township

Two protests, one supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and another supporting the pro-law enforcement movment Back The Blue, gathered outside of Shaler Middle School on Saturday afternoon.

KDKA's Shelby Cassesse was there with the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Competing Protests Gather In Shaler Township [Video]

Competing Protests Gather In Shaler Township

Protests supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement and protests supporting police gathered in Shaler Township on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:49Published
Protests and looting in Cape Town township after land invasions [Video]

Protests and looting in Cape Town township after land invasions

Protests and looting have occurred in Cape Town after land invaders have illegally occupied land. The land invaders are demarcating large plots of land all over the Cape Town metro area. As night..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published
Route 8 Water Main Break [Video]

Route 8 Water Main Break

Route 8 in Shaler Township is closed between Spencer Lane and Fall Run Road due to a water main break.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published