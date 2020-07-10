Opposing Protests Gather In Shaler Township
Two protests, one supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and another supporting the pro-law enforcement movment Back The Blue, gathered outside of Shaler Middle School on Saturday afternoon.
KDKA's Shelby Cassesse was there with the story.
Competing Protests Gather In Shaler TownshipProtests supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement and protests supporting police gathered in Shaler Township on Saturday afternoon.
Protests and looting in Cape Town township after land invasionsProtests and looting have occurred in Cape Town after land invaders have illegally occupied land.
The land invaders are demarcating large plots of land all over the Cape Town metro area. As night..
Route 8 Water Main BreakRoute 8 in Shaler Township is closed between Spencer Lane and Fall Run Road due to a water main break.