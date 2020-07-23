Incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters (Extended)

Footage shows amazing sculptures of hit movie characters welded together from pieces of scrap metal.

The incredible collection has been built over two decades and now sits in a warehouse in Ang Thong, an hour's drive north of Bangkok, Thailand.

They include Spiderman, Transformers, Predator, the Incredible Hulk and dozens of other Marvel Comics superheroes.

Movie fanatic Phairote Thanomwong has welded the sculptors using pieces of old cars and machinery collected from around the country.

He said that as a chiled he ''liked mechanics a lot'' then as he became older producing the figures started ''as a hobby''.

A one-metre tall sculpture sells for up to 30,000 baht (USD 950 ), and most of his customers are overseas buyers.

Business has taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic but he hopes it will pick up again over the next few months.

Phairote's workshop is now open to visitors who can walk through the yard and pose for selfies alongside the incredible creations.

He added: "If they want to see something amazing, they should come here.''