Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters (Extended)
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:00s - Published
Incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters (Extended)

Incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters (Extended)

Footage shows amazing sculptures of hit movie characters welded together from pieces of scrap metal.

The incredible collection has been built over two decades and now sits in a warehouse in Ang Thong, an hour's drive north of Bangkok, Thailand.

They include Spiderman, Transformers, Predator, the Incredible Hulk and dozens of other Marvel Comics superheroes.

Movie fanatic Phairote Thanomwong has welded the sculptors using pieces of old cars and machinery collected from around the country.

He said that as a chiled he ''liked mechanics a lot'' then as he became older producing the figures started ''as a hobby''.

A one-metre tall sculpture sells for up to 30,000 baht (USD 950 ), and most of his customers are overseas buyers.

Business has taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic but he hopes it will pick up again over the next few months.

Phairote's workshop is now open to visitors who can walk through the yard and pose for selfies alongside the incredible creations.

He added: "If they want to see something amazing, they should come here.''

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9NewsBorderNE

9 News Border NE RT @LizGwynn: Incredible sculptures made out of scrap metal will be used in a major redevelopment of Mooroopna's main street. It's hoped… 1 week ago

LizGwynn

Liz Gwynn Incredible sculptures made out of scrap metal will be used in a major redevelopment of Mooroopna's main street. I… https://t.co/vOtvdtgDr3 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters [Video]

Incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters

Incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:23Published
Walk among incredible collection of scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters in Thailand [Video]

Walk among incredible collection of scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters in Thailand

Walk among incredible collection of scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters in Thailand

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:15Published
Walk among incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters [Video]

Walk among incredible scrap metal sculptures of iconic movie characters

Footage shows amazing sculptures of hit movie characters welded together from pieces of scrap metal. The incredible collection has been built over two decades and now sits in a warehouse in Ang..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:16Published