Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police

Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, actress Kangana Ranaut and film director Karan Johar's manager have been summoned by Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"If needed Karan Johar can also be summoned, total number of 37 people have been summoned for the investigation till now" said Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

He was reportedly suffering from depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Mahesh Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Indian film director, producer and screenwriter


Karan Johar Karan Johar Indian film director, producer, screenwriter and television host


Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Anil Deshmukh Anil Deshmukh Indian politician

Maharashtra Police Maharashtra Police

Bandra Bandra Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

