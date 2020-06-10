Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police

The national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baijayant Jay Panda stated that Bollywood have connections with mafia operating with Pakistan."Bollywood had connections with mafia operating with Pakistan, their funding also used to come from there. It looks like these connections still exist. Friends of many celebrities have pictures with Pakistan Generals and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They should renounce such links," said Baijayant Panda. His statement came out amid the aggression against the film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died.
Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra police station on July 21 to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Police has so far recorded statements of over 36 people including Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rhea Chakraborty.
Bollywood actress known for not mincing her words, Kangana Ranaut in a self-made video strongly criticized China's action at Line of Actual Control (LAC). "What if someone tries to break our fingers? How will we feel? That is what China has done to India. Is it fine to think that this was just a fight for soldiers? Ladakh is a part of India. We should pledge that we all will become 'atmanirbhar' and boycott Chinese goods," said Ranaut.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut broke her silence on Ajay Pandita, the sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag on June 8. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a strict action in the matter. Condemning the act, Kangana said, "Kashmiri Pandits should be sent back to the state. Their land should be rightfully handed over. Justice should be served and Ajay Pandita's sacrifice should not go waste."Actress also called out for selective secularism of Indian cinema and other liberals.
Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on July 24 alleged that several PR agencies provide fake followers to Bollywood celebrities and other people. He said that these followers are not only used in increasing publicity, but also used to troll someone and steal data. He urged police to probe into the matter.
The administration of Hotel Taj received threat call on June 29. The call was made from Karachi and the caller threatened to blow up the hotels. While speaking to media in Mumbai, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said, "After Karachi stock exchange terror attack, Taj Mahal Palace received a terror threat from Karachi." "I have had detailed discussions on beefing up security arrangements with both Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Commissioner of Police," he added.
COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was seen in Bandra on July 25. She carried blue maxi dress with grace during her outing. Balan will be next seen in film 'Shakuntala Devi', which will be released on OTT platform. Star kid Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted outside aunt Karisma's residence.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 25 flagged off 25 ambulances in Mumbai. These ambulances will offer services in helping COVID patients in Bandra Kurla Complex. Ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art equipments including life assistance services. Chief Minister Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab.
The chorus for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has intensified, with lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari leading the campaign. In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor, Aditi..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:40Published