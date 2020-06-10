Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police

Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, actress Kangana Ranaut and film director Karan Johar's manager have been summoned by Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"If needed Karan Johar can also be summoned, total number of 37 people have been summoned for the investigation till now" said Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

He was reportedly suffering from depression.