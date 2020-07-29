Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police leaves from actor Ankita Lokhande's residence after questioning her
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police leaves from actor Ankita Lokhande's residence after questioning her

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police leaves from actor Ankita Lokhande's residence after questioning her

Ankita Lokhande was questioned by the Bihar Police on July 30, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

The questioning took place at her Mumbai residence.

Bihar cops are carrying out their investigation after the FIR was lodged by the ' Sushant's father.

