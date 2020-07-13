Global  
 

N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case
A border city in North Korea has been locked down after a person suspected to have the new coronavirus was reported to have returned from South Korea in what, if confirmed, would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities.

David Doyle reports.

North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three years ago, before illegally crossing back into the North in the last few days. After tests, the individual is “suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus.” The North Korean leader has also imposed a lockdown on Kaesong City, on the border with South Korea. If confirmed, this would be the first official case of infection acknowledged by North Korean authorities. So far the country has reported zero cases of infection, claiming it has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according toNorth Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA). It added that the person is arunaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing theborder into the North early last week. If that person is officially declared avirus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus casewith the country steadfastly saying it has no single virus case on itsterritory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

 State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.
 Eating dog meat has become controversial within South Korea as growing numbers own dogs as pets.
Leader Kim Jong Un holds an emergency meeting as the country's first suspected coronavirus infection is reported.

Voting took place across Syria's government-controlled territory on Sunday, including for the first time in former rebel bastions, as the country struggles under sanctions and a collapsing economy. David Doyle reports.

The World Health Organisation on Saturday reported nearly 260,000 new cases of coronavirus across the world - a record rise for the second day in a row. David Doyle reports.

Nairobi is home to Africa's only game reserve in a capital city - but plans to fence the last border across which buffalo, lions and giraffes can roam have sparked fears among conservationists. David Doyle reports.

Incumbent president Andrezj Duda is facing off against liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a presidential election that could determine Poland's future relationship with the European Union. David Doyle reports.

