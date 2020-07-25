Global  
 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a video from hospital: Don't be afraid of Coronavirus | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who on Saturday confirmed that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus, posted a video on Sunday morning in which he described himself as absolutely fine and urged all those showing symptoms of the coronavirus to get themselves tested, reassuring them that there is no need to fear.

In a 75-second video uploaded to his Twitter account, Chouhan is seen dressed in a blue hospital gown and sitting up in a bed in Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital, where he was admitted Saturday afternoon.

