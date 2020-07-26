Global  
 

Watch: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, who tested Covid positive, releases video message
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, has released a video from the hospital.

Chouhan asked people not to be scared of Covid-19 and urged people to get tested as soon as symptoms begin to appear.

Chouhan added that Covid can be easily defeated if treatment is started on time.

Chouhan also said that wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing are the biggest weapons against Covid-19 and requested people to follow these measures.

He also held a video from the hospital with top officials to take stock of the Covid situation in the state.

He ordered officials to take steps to ensure that Covid-19 is totally wiped off from the state.

Meanwhile, former CM Kamal Nath posted a series of tweets on Shivraj testing positive.

While wishing him a speedy recovery, Kamal Nath said that when the previous Congress government took the virus seriously, Chouhan had called it a drama and a bid to save the government.

The former CM further added that had Shivraj been careful and followed the guidelines against Covid himself, he may not have been infected in the first place.

Watch the full video for all the details.

