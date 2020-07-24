MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Top Headlines at this hour.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tweeted out 'My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of COVID-19 and after the test, my report has come back positive.

I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done.

And my close contacts should go into quarantine'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned against rushing to lift the coronavirus lockdown, pointing to similar measures by western countries that then scrambled to re-impose restrictions when they realised the virus was still spreading.

Two terrorists were gunned down and a soldier was injured in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

As the Security forces were conducting the search, the terrorists opened fire and other news