Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:44s - Published
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Top Headlines at this hour.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tweeted out 'My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of COVID-19 and after the test, my report has come back positive.

I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done.

And my close contacts should go into quarantine'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned against rushing to lift the coronavirus lockdown, pointing to similar measures by western countries that then scrambled to re-impose restrictions when they realised the virus was still spreading.

Two terrorists were gunned down and a soldier was injured in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

As the Security forces were conducting the search, the terrorists opened fire and other news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus."My...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

nitinbasrur

Nitin Basrur Chief Minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chauhan + 8 MLAs testing positive at such a convenient time? To give Rajasthan's… https://t.co/H0zBzwPKTb 17 seconds ago

cnskashmir

CNS Kashmir Flash Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh chouhan tests positive for Covid-19. 39 seconds ago

Testfalcon1

Test_falcon Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for #COVID19. by #timesofindia via Unfollowers https://t.co/GZMKOHFIy7 1 minute ago

Politicalfunda3

Political_funda RT @thewire_in: Madhya Pradesh chief minister @ChouhanShivraj has announced that he has contracted COVID-19. He requested all his close con… 3 minutes ago

4minar1

Mohammed Khan MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Coronavirus Positive. Get well soon #MamaJi Pandemic, virus & all types of sickn… https://t.co/5O8TASf3ID 5 minutes ago

thakuranil

Anil Thakur Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh chouhan aka Mamaji is tested corona positive. Congress party in MP af… https://t.co/FLuITUXbS1 5 minutes ago

SShrivastri

Shweta Sirf Shweta Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj singh chouhan has tested positive for corona Virus .I wish for his speedy re… https://t.co/9hF8ipzP9q 7 minutes ago

OManojKumar

Feku PhD in Entire Political Science,PhD in EEWD🤪 RT @HypocriteBabu: Na taali... Na thali... Na diya... Na ramdev... Na jaggi... Na papad... Na feku... None saved from being the firs… 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'took all anti-Covid measures but...' [Video]

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'took all anti-Covid measures but...'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. He said he will be self isolating and getting his treatment done. meanwhile, he urged all those who came in contact..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:03Published
3 Correctional Officers, 2 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

3 Correctional Officers, 2 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus

Multiple measures are being taken to prevent further spread of the virus, according to the Fayette County District Attorney.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:48Published
UPDATE: At least 31 Teens Test Positive For COVID-19 In Middletown, NJ [Video]

UPDATE: At least 31 Teens Test Positive For COVID-19 In Middletown, NJ

The cluster is linked to a house party on July 11.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published