Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested on Thursday morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states.

He was caught just as he emerged after praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived after a 700-km road journey.

CCTV footage showed Vikas Dubey, in a mask, being taken away by half a dozen cops.

I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur," he shouted out while being taken to the police van.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was in touch with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on the arrest of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in over 60 cases and the killing of eight policemen last week.

The gangster was arrested at a temple in Madhya Pradesh this morning.

