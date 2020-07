'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest

Gangstar Vikas Dubey's mother spoke on son's arrest.

Sarla Devi said that the government will do what is appropriate.

Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Dubey was behind the killing of eight cops in Bikru village near Kanpur.

The gangster was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.