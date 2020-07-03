Watch: Kanpur administration demolishes house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey

|
Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
Priyanka Gandhi calls meeting of UP Cong leaders over law and order situationThe state unit had asked party workers to light candles outside their houses to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives and show solidarity..
IndiaTimes
Kanpur encounter: 'Nab and kill my son,' says gangster Vikas Dubey's mother
Kanpur encounter: Oppn slams Yogi govt after 8 cops killed by criminals, question law & order situation in UPEight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of..
DNA
