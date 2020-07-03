Watch: Kanpur administration demolishes house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey

Global  

Kanpur district administration on July 04 demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case.

Dubey is responsible for killing of eight police personnel when they went to arrest him in Kanpur's Bikaru.

More details regarding the house demolishing is underway.

A total of eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of July 3.The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house.

Dubey's mother on July 03 said that his son should surrender or if he continues to remain at large, police should kill him in encounter.

