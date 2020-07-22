Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Shivraj Chouhan made the announcement in a series of tweets.

"My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of Covid-19 and after the test my report has come back positive.

I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever came in contact with me, must get their corona test done.

And my close contacts should quarantine themselves," Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will be admitted to the hospital as advised by the doctors.

Ambulance had reached Chouhan's residence soon after he tested positive.

In Chouhan's absence, the review meetings will now be held by home minister Narottam Mishra, urban development and administration minister Bhuppendra Singh, health education minister Vishvas Sarang and health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary.

On July 22, one of Chouhan's ministerial colleagues tested positive.

A day before, Chouhan had visited Lucknow along with that minister to attend the funeral of MP Governor Lalji Tandon.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president VD Sharma and state unit general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagathad also acoompanied Chouhan to Uttar Pradesh.

The minister is currently admitted to a private hospital in Bhopal.