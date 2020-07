Galaxy M31s could be the most powerful mid-range Samsung phone

Samsung is soon going to add a new smartphone to its popular Galaxy M series.

Called Galaxy M31s, it is going to be one of the most powerful mid-range from the company thus far.

It is also confirmed to come with features such as 6,000mAh battery, 64-megapixel quad-camera, and an AMOLED display.

The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.

Here is what you can expect from Samsung’s new Galaxy M31s.