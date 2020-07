DNA Reveals Surprises About Slave Trade In The Americas

Consumer genetics company 23andMe has shed some new light on the consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Its new study reveals the scale at which enslaved black women were raped by their white masters.

The gene pool biases toward enslaved African women and European men signal generations of rape and sexual exploitation against enslaved women.

According to CNN, the study also covered the less-documented slave trade that occurred within the Americas.