Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has replaced the statue of a 17th Century British slave trader which was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month.

Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..

The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.

A statue of a BLM protester was placed atop a pedestal in the city of Bristol previously occupied by the toppled statue of a 17th-century slave trader.

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

A statue of a BLM protester was placed atop a pedestal in the English city of Bristol previously...

A statue of a BLM protester was placed atop a pedestal in the city of Bristol previously occupied by...