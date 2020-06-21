Global  
 

Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published
A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has replaced the statue of a 17th Century British slave trader which was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month.

Joe Davies reports.

