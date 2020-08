In an interview on CNN, Mayor Lightfoot told Jake Tapper she has made it clear to federal authorities that if they cross the line, she will use every tool at her disposal to stop them.

Mayor Lightfoot Says She Has 'Drawn A Very Tight Line' With Federal Agents

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed...

President Trump doubled down on his criticism of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday –...