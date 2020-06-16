Global  
 

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities
[NFA] President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to the Democratic-run cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his "law and order" theme heading into the final months before the presidential election.

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%' [Video]

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Gavino Garay has the story.

Trump responds to Biden "racist" taunt

 President Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
Trump Denies Talking to Ambassador About Moving British Open to His Resort

 Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson IV did not deny the episode, but in a Twitter post he wrote that he did not violate any regulations.
Trump on plans for nursing homes affected by virus

 President Donald Trump announced plans for his administration to help the most vulnerable in nursing homes affected the coronavirus pandemic. (July 22)
 
Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problem

 President Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump [Video]

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump

[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Colette Luke has more.

Obama and Biden mock Trump and slam him for ‘not being able to relate’ in ...

 FORMER President Barack Obama and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden didn't hold back in their criticism of Donald Trump in a new campaign video. A clip of the..
Community leaders react to violence in Chicago

 Some community leaders in Chicago say the city needs more resources and not federal troops as gun violence surges in the city. (July 22)
 
Trump announces 'surge' of feds to more US cities

 President Donald Trump says he's sending federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration's intervention in..
Painting Bleak Portrait of Urban Crime, Trump Sends More Agents to Chicago and Other Cities

 The announcement came as the president painted a dark vision of crime in cities and attacked local officials who have expressed concerns about intervention by..
Trump to send 'surge' of federal agents to US cities

 Officers will be sent to cities including Chicago, Albuquerque and Kansas City to fight crime.
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture [Video]

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

[NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Trump Sending Federal Agents To More Cities To Fight Violence

Trump Sending Federal Agents To More Cities To Fight Violence By Steve Herman Federal law enforcement agents are being dispatched to two additional American...
News24.com | US: Growing criticism for Trump's 'abuse of power' in Portland

Constitutional scholars and mayors sound alarms over Trump's threats to send unmarked federal forces...
Trump, Barr to expand anti-crime surge to several US cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce...
Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement [Video]

Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement

Skyler Henry reports on Trump administration promising federal authorities will be sent to troubled cities (7-22-2020)

Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces [Video]

Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and more than a dozen other mayors have joined Portland in asking the Trump administration to remove federal forces from or stop plans to send them to major American..

President Trump Sends Federal Agents To Help Curb Violence In Chicago [Video]

President Trump Sends Federal Agents To Help Curb Violence In Chicago

President Donald Trump says it's his sacred duty to protect Americans, and he is sending federal agents into cities, including Chicago.

