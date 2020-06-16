Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

|
|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'
Trump responds to Biden "racist" tauntPresident Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
Trump Denies Talking to Ambassador About Moving British Open to His ResortAmbassador Robert Wood Johnson IV did not deny the episode, but in a Twitter post he wrote that he did not violate any regulations.
Trump on plans for nursing homes affected by virusPresident Donald Trump announced plans for his administration to help the most vulnerable in nursing homes affected the coronavirus pandemic. (July 22)
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problemPresident Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump
Obama and Biden mock Trump and slam him for ‘not being able to relate’ in ...FORMER President Barack Obama and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden didn't hold back in their criticism of Donald Trump in a new campaign video. A clip of the..
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Community leaders react to violence in ChicagoSome community leaders in Chicago say the city needs more resources and not federal troops as gun violence surges in the city. (July 22)
Trump announces 'surge' of feds to more US citiesPresident Donald Trump says he's sending federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration's intervention in..
Painting Bleak Portrait of Urban Crime, Trump Sends More Agents to Chicago and Other CitiesThe announcement came as the president painted a dark vision of crime in cities and attacked local officials who have expressed concerns about intervention by..
Albuquerque, New Mexico City in New Mexico, United States
Trump to send 'surge' of federal agents to US citiesOfficers will be sent to cities including Chicago, Albuquerque and Kansas City to fight crime.
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture
