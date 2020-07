Sacramento City Firefighters In Hawaii Ahead Of Hurricane Douglas Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 minutes ago Sacramento City Firefighters In Hawaii Ahead Of Hurricane Douglas The firefighters are part of a group that touched down in order to do any search and rescue operations that might be needed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim



A group of 40 firefighters will be headed to Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas takes aim. Amy Johnson reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:01 Published 1 day ago Four-Alarm Grass Fire In Suisun City



Firefighters are responding to a four-alarm brush fire in the marsh of Kellogg Street in Suisun City. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:49 Published on June 3, 2020