canucks land in edmonton

Edmonton, alberta, canada for the national hockey league playoffs.

Here you see the canucks walking out of the plane...looks like justin bailey out first.

The 24-team playoff series will begin on august first with the qualifying round, with exhibition games beginning this tuesday july 28th.

The n-h-l's western conference teams will all meet in edmonton which will be used as the quote on quote "bubble" for the restart with all games being played at rogers arena.

The canucks called up nine utica comets players on the roster for the restart... including three forwards: justin bailey, tyler gray-vac and kole lind - who is replacing sven baertschi after he decided to opt-out of the remainder of the season.

Five defencemen...broga n rafferty, ashton sautner, guillaume brisebois, olli juolevi and jalen chatfield, along with goalie michael dipietro.

The canucks first game back is in the best of five games qualifying round against the minnesota wild (one week from today, august 2nd.

Eastern conference teams are beginning their restart in toronto.

