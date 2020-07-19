30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Happening now -- its the 30th anniversary of the passage of the americans with disabilities act.

President george herbert walker bush signed the bill into law back on july 26, 1990.

The bill was the most sweeping piece of civil rights legislation to date at that point, which helped those with disabilities.

We spoke with the commissioner of the alabama department of rehabilitation services about the importance of this anniverary.

Jane burdeshaw says the law will help ensure that students with special needs get the help they need when they go back to school next month.

We can't forget about the population of students who need those extra supports and services and families are the best advocates.

And they need to make sure that they stay in touch with their school system, that they talk and explain their needs so that they can be met.

Burdeshaw says it's important for parents to look at their students individualized plan to make sure they're properly advocating for their