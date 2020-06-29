FCA Replay July 24, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.

The top stories for the week of July 24, 2020, include Dodge and Ram take No.

1 and No.

2 in the 2020 J.D.

Power APEAL Study, an exclusive agreement between Waymo and FCA, Ram unveils the 2020 Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition and the Jeep® brand opens a Top Canine contest.