FCA Replay July 24, 2020
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 03:02s - Published
2 hours ago
FCA Replay July 24, 2020
"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.
The top stories for the week of July 24, 2020, include Dodge and Ram take No.
1 and No.
2 in the 2020 J.D.
Power APEAL Study, an exclusive agreement between Waymo and FCA, Ram unveils the 2020 Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition and the Jeep® brand opens a Top Canine contest.
